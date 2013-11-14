FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Sigma plans take over of Spain's Campofrio - report
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Sigma plans take over of Spain's Campofrio - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa’s food unit Sigma Alimentos is finalising a full takeover bid of Spanish foods company Campofrio, Spanish daily ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

ABC said the takeover plan follows an agreement by Sigma - which sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other refrigerated foods - to buy 40 percent of Campofrio from current shareholders La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro Ballve.

Campofrio, with a market capitalization of 626 million euros, is the main meat processor in Europe, while Sigma operates in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

La Caixa, with a 4.2 percent stake in Campofrio, declined to comment on the report, while none of the other parties involved were immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.