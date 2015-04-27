Campus Crest hires management consultants to run the company

April 27 (Reuters) - Campus Crest Communities Inc, the student housing real estate investment trust trying to sell itself, has hired management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to help reposition the company and appointed two of its executives as interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

The company said on Monday it will appoint David Coles and John Makuch, both managing directors at Alvarez & Marsal, as interim CEO and CFO, respectively. The previous CEO and CFO resigned in November.

Aaron Halfacre will remain president and chief investment officer and Scott Rochon, who had been interim chief financial officer, will continue as chief accounting officer, the company said.

Campus Crest said in February it hired investment bank Moelis & Co to explore all strategic alternatives. The review will continue, the company said, adding there were no assurances the process would result in Campus Crest pursuing or completing a transaction.

Campus Crest, which has also been under fire from activist investor Clinton Group, suspended its dividend earlier this month.

The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of 81 properties in 27 states. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)