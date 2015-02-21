FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Railway urges union to agree to arbitration as lockout looms
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

CN Railway urges union to agree to arbitration as lockout looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Saturday again urged Unifor, the union representing 4,800 of its mechanical, clerical and intermodal staff, to agree to binding arbitration and renewed its threat to lock out those workers on Monday.

Canada’s No. 1 railway had called for binding arbitration on Friday when it first announced it was preparing to lock out employees represented by the union.

Unifor did not immediately comment on the latest statement from the railway. On Friday, it had called for CN Rail to return to the bargaining table.

With protracted contract talks between CN and Unifor at an impasse, the union had said on Thursday it planned to proceed with a vote to strike.

Unifor made the decision after CN on Wednesday said it would unilaterally alter a labor pact covering staff represented by Unifor if a new accord was not agreed by Feb. 20.

The company reiterated on Saturday that it would deploy a labor disruption contingency plan, with trained management personnel performing the work of Unifor members. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.