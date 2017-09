April 2 (Reuters) - Canadian financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc said Chief Executive Paul Reynolds had died and would be replaced by Chairman David Kassie.

Reynolds, 52, died in Kona, Hawaii following complications related to a health incident while competing in a triathlon, the company said on Thursday.

Canaccord has said on March 30 that Reynolds had been hospitalized and had named Kassie interim CEO. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)