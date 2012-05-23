FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canaccord reports loss on lower revenue, higher costs
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Canaccord reports loss on lower revenue, higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Canaccord Financial Inc reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower revenues and higher costs tied to restructuring and acquisition-related items.

The Toronto-based financial services provider reported a net loss of C$31.8 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. A year earlier, it posted profit of C$41.3 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of C$2.1 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-ago profit of C$42.3 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.