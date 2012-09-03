FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

Canaccord hires top London banker-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canaccord Financial Inc is hiring the high-profile London banker Alexis de Rosnay as its European chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

The appointment of de Rosnay, who has held a number of senior investment banking positions in London, is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the WSJ said in an article published on its website.

He will take over from Mark Brown, the former head of Collins Stewart, who had stayed on as European CEO after Canaccord’s purchase of the London mid-cap stockbroker earlier this year.

De Rosnay most recently spent a short spell as co-head of global health care at Bank of America Corp.’s Bank of America Merrill Lynch unit.

Before that, he was co-head of UK investment banking at Lazard. He has also advised blue-chip health-care clients, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories .

