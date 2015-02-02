FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canaccord to trim size of its capital markets team
February 2, 2015

Canaccord to trim size of its capital markets team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group said it plans to trim the size of its workforce within its global capital markets business, in light of weak current market conditions.

In a statement released late on Sunday, the Toronto-based financial services firm said the plan will primarily affect its operations in Europe and the United States and that it will result in a 4 percent reduction in the size of the company’s workforce.

Canaccord said the job cuts will result in a pre-tax costs of about C$$22 million. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)

