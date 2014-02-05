FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canaccord Genuity profit soars 78 percent
February 5, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canaccord Genuity profit soars 78 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity, a Canadian investment dealer and wealth management firm, posted a stronger-than-expected 78 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by lower expenses.

The Toronto-based company earned C$18.3 million ($16.48 million), or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$10.3 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 17 Canadian cents per share, it said. Analysts had expected a profit of 13 Canadian cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

