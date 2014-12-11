FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Canaccord Genuity hires Nishad Vallonthaiel to head electronic trading
December 11, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Canaccord Genuity hires Nishad Vallonthaiel to head electronic trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc appointed Nishad Vallonthaiel as head of electronic and programme trading and Andrew Clotworthy as intermediary sales director in its wealth management business.

The financial services firm said both Vallonthaiel and Clotworthy will be based in London.

Vallonthaiel joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank, where he was one of the founding members of the electronic trading desk. At Canaccord, he will focus on building the business across the UK and Europe.

Clotworthy joins after 15 year with Charles Stanley Group Plc and at Canaccord, he will report to Sean Taylor, head of UK intermediary sales. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
