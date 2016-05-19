FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada approves GMO salmon as food, livestock feed
#Healthcare
May 19, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Canada approves GMO salmon as food, livestock feed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 19 (Reuters) - Canadian health officials said on Thursday they have approved a type of genetically modified salmon as safe to eat, clearing the way for it to be sold in the country.

The salmon was approved in the United States to be farmed for human consumption last year but has since been a source of controversy. Environmentalists sued U.S. health regulators earlier this year to try overturn the decision.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that the salmon developed by Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies had been found to be as safe and nutritious as conventional salmon for food and livestock feed.

These were the final scientific assessments by the government that were required to allow the salmon to be sold in Canada, the agencies said. There will be no special labeling requirements for the salmon. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
