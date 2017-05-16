FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to introduce airline passengers' bill of rights
May 16, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 3 months ago

Canada to introduce airline passengers' bill of rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said the independent Canadian Transportation Agency would be responsible for drawing up the new regulations. He also confirmed plans announced last November to relax international ownership restrictions on Canadian air carriers.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon

