Three injured in Air Canada Express accident at Edmonton Airport

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Three passengers sustained minor injuries in an accident involving an Air Canada Express flight while landing at the Edmonton Airport in Alberta on Thursday night, an airport spokeswoman said.

Jazz Aviation LP, operating as Air Canada Express, said there was an accident involving a Q400 aircraft at about 8:30 p.m. Centre Mountain Time.

The injured were taken to the hospital and the rest were transported to the terminal building, said Traci Bednard, a spokeswoman for the Edmonton International Airport.

Flight operations were normal without any delays, she said.

The flight, AC8481, was en route to Grande Prairie from Calgary, Jazz Aviation said in a statement. The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 71 passengers and four crew members.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is deploying a team of investigators to assess the landing incident. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)