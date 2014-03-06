FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Alberta expects operating surplus in coming fiscal year
March 6, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Alberta expects operating surplus in coming fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, said on Thursday it expects to post a C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) operating surplus in the upcoming fiscal year on higher resource and tax revenue.

In his budget for the 2014/2015 fiscal year, Alberta Finance Minister Doug Horner said the province expects revenue of C$43 billion and expenses of C$40.4 billion.

Capital spending, which is not included in the operating budget, will total C$6.6 billion in the coming fiscal year, with most of the money directed to roads, schools and health care.

There are no new taxes or tax increases in the budget.

