CORRECTED-Canada's Alberta says budget in black despite lower oil prices
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Alberta says budget in black despite lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous forecast in second paragraph to C$1.1 billion from C$2.6 billion)

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest exporter of oil to the United States, said on Wednesday it still expects to post an operating budget surplus for the current fiscal year despite lower prices for crude.

Robin Campbell, the province’s finance minister, said in his second-quarter budget update that Alberta expects to post a C$933 million ($830.8 million) surplus in the 2014/2015 fiscal year, down from the C$1.1 billion it forecast in March when it presented its provincial budget.

1 US dollar = 1.1230 Canadian dollar Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Diane Craft

