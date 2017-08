CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy turned a corner.

Alberta, home to Canada's oil sands and the No. 1 exporter of crude to the United States, has been hammered by a decline in prices.