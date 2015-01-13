FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta expects C$500 mln budget shortfall this year
January 13, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Alberta expects C$500 mln budget shortfall this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, a key exporter of oil to the United States, is expecting a C$500 million ($418 million) budget deficit in the current fiscal year as falling oil prices cut into its revenue, the province’s premier said on Tuesday.

Jim Prentice, the former investor banker who took over as Alberta’s premier in September, said the shortfall is likely to be covered by a C$5 billion provincial contingency fund and he did not expect to incur debt because of the deficit.

The fiscal year ends on March 31. ($1 = 1.1952 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

