Alberta Conservatives win another majority - TV
April 24, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Alberta Conservatives win another majority - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, April 23 (Reuters) - Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party survived its biggest challenge in more than four decades of rule on Monday, a television network declared, as voters balked at handing Canada’s top energy-producing province to an upstart right-wing movement that promised traditional values and fiscal restraint.

Global Television declared the ruling party of Premier Alison Redford the winner in the general election as it won or was leading in 60 of 87 voting districts in the province of 3.8 million people. Its biggest challenger, the Wildrose Party, was leading or elected in 19 districts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; Editing by Eric Walsh)

