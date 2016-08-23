Alberta says Fort McMurray fires cost C$500 mln, ups deficit forecast

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The massive wildfire that ripped through the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta in May will cost the province an estimated C$500 million ($387.33 million) in 2016-17, the Alberta government said on Tuesday in a first quarter fiscal update.

The Canadian crude-producing province's 2016-17 deficit is now forecast to be C$10.9 billion, C$527 million higher than estimated in the April budget. ($1 = 1.2909 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)