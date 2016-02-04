Canada government to fast track infrastructure investments in Alberta

CALGARY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada is committed to fast tracking infrastructure investments in the province of Alberta that is reeling from the global slump in energy prices, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The Canadian government stands ready to provide up to C$250 million to the province, via advance fiscal stabilization payments, Trudeau told a news conference along with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in Edmonton. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Euan Rocha; Editing by Sandra Maler)