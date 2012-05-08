FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Horner gets finance post in new Alberta cabinet
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Horner gets finance post in new Alberta cabinet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Doug Horner gets finance, treasury board president

* Hughes named to energy, McQueen keeps environment

* Government looks to cut deficit by 2013-14

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 (Reuters) - Newly elected Alberta Premier Alison Redford named her cabinet on Tuesday, appointing a veteran legislator as finance minister of Canada’s biggest energy-producing province and a former health care administrator to the all-important energy portfolio.

Redford, whose Progressive Conservative Party won last month’s provincial election in an upset result, has promised to eliminate the government’s budget deficit by 2013-14 while maintaining spending on such big-ticket items as health care and education. The budget shortfall was last pegged at C$866 million ($865 million).

Among key appointments, Redford named former agriculture and education minister Doug Horner as minister of finance, charged with wrestling down the deficit. Horner also retains his post as president of the treasury board.

Ken Hughes, who was chairman of the authority in charge of the province’s hospitals and clinics until leaving the post to run as a candidate in the April election, is energy minister. Diana McQueen retains her post as environment and sustainable resource development minister.

Alberta’s oil sands are the third-largest oil reserve in the world, and about a third of the government’s revenues are derived from the oil and gas industry.

Thomas Lukazsuk was named deputy premier, and will also chair a new operations policy committee.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.