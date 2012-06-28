FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta comes close to surplus on strong revenue
June 28, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Alberta comes close to surplus on strong revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta came close to a budgetary surplus in the last fiscal year, posting a much smaller than expected budget deficit of C$23 million ($22.3 million) on strong petroleum lease sales and higher than expected royalties from its oil and gas industry.

The province, the largest oil exporter to the United States, said revenue in the fiscal year that ended March 31 rose to C$39.2 billion, up C$3.6 billion from initial expectations as higher than expected oil prices boosted its coffers.

Expenses were $39.3 billion, up C$300 million from its initial forecast.

The government of Alberta Premier Alison Redford had estimated a budget shortfall of C$1.32 billion in February.

