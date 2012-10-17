FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alberta sets up oil sands monitoring agency
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Alberta sets up oil sands monitoring agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Alberta government said on Wednesday it is creating an arms-length scientific agency to monitor the environmental impacts of oil sands production as the industry seeks to expand its markets into regions that are increasingly wary of the process.

The Conservative government of Premier Alison Redford said the body will focus on what should be monitored as well methods and locations, following a series of previous scientific studies and government reports that have suggested the Lower Athabasca area of northern Alberta needs to be more closely scrutinized.

“This will include integrated and coordinated monitoring of land, air, water and biodiversity,” the government said in a statement.

The Alberta oil sands are the world’s third-largest crude source, but development requires intrusive methods to extract and process the extra-heavy oil, including open pits, steam-injection and processing plants that are carbon-intensive.

Environmental groups have for years campaigned to limit production, and efforts have extended into opposing pipelines to export the crude, such as TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL line to Texas.

A management board that was appointed by Alberta environment Minister Diana McQueen will now decide how the agency will operate and how it will be funded.

The government said the region will still be monitored through a joint federal-provincial program, in operation since February, until the new agency is set up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.