Regulator sets permanent steam restriction at CNRL project

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 (Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is implementing additional requirements at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Primrose oil sands project after concluding excessive steaming caused a 6,648 barrel bitumen seep in 2013.

The requirements, which CNRL had already put in place on an interim basis, will permanently reduce the steaming volumes the company is allowed to use to extract bitumen from underground reservoirs. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)