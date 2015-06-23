FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Alberta mulls splitting energy regulator from promoter role
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 23, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Alberta mulls splitting energy regulator from promoter role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, is considering splitting its energy regulator to avoid a potential conflict with its role as promoter of the oil and gas industry, a spokeswoman for the premier said on Tuesday.

Notley’s left-wing New Democratic Party, which last month ended 44 years of Conservative rule with a majority election victory, may pull apart the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to separate its twin mandate to police energy developments while promoting the industry.

Notley, a long-standing critic of the regulator, is reviewing the regulator along with the dozens of other boards and commissions set up by her predecessors.

“We already committed to reviewing agencies, boards and commissions and the Alberta Energy Regulator falls within that,” Cheryl Oates, the spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

“The premier has ... in the past talked about the potential conflict within the mandate of the AER. So I don’t think it’s a surprise that that’s the way she feels. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a full review” of the AER’s mandate.

Notley’s comments were first reported by the Calgary Herald on Tuesday, citing a interview with the premier.

The regulator could not be immediately reached while the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the largest oil and gas lobby group, declined to comment until the details of any proposed changes are made public.

Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.