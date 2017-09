OTTAWA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has picked Irving Shipbuilding Inc, a Nova Scotia-based private company, to build Arctic patrol ships for C$2.3 billion ($1.9 billion), government officials said on Friday.

The government is confident the contract will deliver six ships, with construction starting this summer, the officials told reporters. ($1=$1.20 Canadian) (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Writing by Randall Palmer)