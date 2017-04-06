FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Canada police arrest U.S. man after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 6, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 4 months ago

Canada police arrest U.S. man after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - A 58-year-old American man was arrested after airport officials found a "mock improvised explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines flight bound for Chicago, Canadian police said on Thursday.

The device was swabbed for explosives and found not to be a threat to safety, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure from Toronto.

The suspect, who was not identified, was held for a bail hearing on Friday. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

