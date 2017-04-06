Canada police arrest U.S. man after 'mock' bomb found on Chicago-bound plane

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - A 58-year-old American man was arrested after airport officials found a "mock improvised explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines flight bound for Chicago, Canadian police said on Thursday.

The device was swabbed for explosives and found not to be a threat to safety, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure from Toronto.

The suspect, who was not identified, was held for a bail hearing on Friday. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)