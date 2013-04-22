FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to announce arrests in major terrorism plot - U.S. source
April 22, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Canada to announce arrests in major terrorism plot - U.S. source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian authorities are to announce arrests on Monday related to a “major terrorist” plot, a U.S. law enforcement source said.

The target of the plot was unclear but it is unrelated to last week’s Boston bombings, the source said.

Earlier, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said Canadian police and intelligence agencies were to announce multiple arrests after an operation to thwart the attack. The operation was coordinated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, CBC said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Philip Barbara

