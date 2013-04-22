FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plot in Canada to attack railroad to New York -U.S. sources
April 22, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

Plot in Canada to attack railroad to New York -U.S. sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Authorities have thwarted a plot in Canada to attack a railroad that carries a daily Amtrak passenger train between Toronto and New York City, U.S. law enforcement and national security sources said on Monday.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation earlier reported that

Canadian police and intelligence agencies will announce multiple arrests on Monday afternoon after an operation to thwart a “major terrorist attack.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement they would provide details about a “national security criminal investigation” at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Wilson)

