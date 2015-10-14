FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, up to 10 injured in hammer attack in Western Canada
October 14, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

One dead, up to 10 injured in hammer attack in Western Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - One man is dead and as many as 10 injured after a male walked into an Indian band office in Western Canada and began attacking people with a hammer, local media reported.

British Columbia’s Interior Health Authority is caring for two patients in critical condition, another two in serious condition and six others with non-life threatening injuries, the Vancouver Sun reported, quoting spokeswoman Michaela Swan.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. PT (1530 GMT)at the Bridge River Indian Band Office in Lillooet, British Columbia, when a man “using weapons” allegedly assaulted three people, police said in a statement.

The suspect was subdued and when police arrived to arrest him “he became unconscious and unresponsive,” they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police declined to comment further.

The Sun quoted an unnamed emergency worker as saying the weapon was a hammer.

Lillooet, a small town that relies mostly on the forestry industry, is aobut 260 km (163 miles) northeast of Vancouver. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)

