Ford's Canadian auto sales rise in March on strong truck demand
April 2, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ford's Canadian auto sales rise in March on strong truck demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s Canadian vehicle sales rose 1.6 percent in March from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, as stronger demand for trucks more than offset a drop in new car sales.

Ford said it ranked as Canada’s top-seller for the month, knocking Chrysler Canada from the lead, as total vehicle sales rose to 25,092 from 24,690 in the same period last year.

Truck sales were 2.8 percent higher at 19,046 vehicles, while car sales declined 1.8 percent to 6,046 vehicles.

In the U.S. market, Ford and Chrysler, an affiliate of Italian automaker Fiat SpA, reported slightly better-than-expected March sales, lifted by demand for sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. In contrast, General Motors Co sales fell short of estimates..

