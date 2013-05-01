Canada April auto sales rise for Detroit carmakers

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian sales rose for the three Detroit automakers, led by strong sales for pickup trucks.

Ford Motor Co was the top-seller in Canada in April, when sales rose 15.5 percent to 27,907 vehicles.

Chrysler Group LLC was second, at 25,745 vehicles, up 5 percent, barely edging out General Motors Co at 25,071 vehicles, up 19 percent.

Ford, Chrysler and GM are the top three automakers in Canada by sales.

Ford reported gains of 53 percent for its F-150 pickup truck, and a rise of 38 percent for the F-Series lineup of pickups.

Chrysler, majority owned by Italy’s Fiat, said sales of its Ram pickup trucks were nearly a third of its overall sales at 8,020, up 31 percent.

For General Motors, large pickup trucks gained 15 percent, and acconted for more than a third of the company’s Canadian sales.

The trend in Canada for strong pickup truck sales matched that of the U.S. market for April. In the U.S. market, boosted by strong pickup truck and sport-utility sales, the three Detroit automakers each showed sales gains in April.