UPDATE 1-GM Canada's October sales rise, Ford slips
November 1, 2017 / 5:52 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-GM Canada's October sales rise, Ford slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Ford Canada sales)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co reported on Wednesday a surge in vehicle sales in Canada for October, while rival Ford Motor Co posted a small drop.

GM’s vehicle sales rose 26.5 percent, its tenth straight monthly increase, while Ford saw a 2 percent dip.

Detroit-based GM sold 26,847 vehicles with Chevrolet leading the way. (bit.ly/2lDeUAr)

Ford delivered 21,081 vehicles in October, largely driven by sales of trucks.

GM Canada has sold 199,825 vehicles so far this year, while Ford has sold 267,316 cars and trucks. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
