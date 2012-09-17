FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CAW President comments on Ford tentative agreement
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-CAW President comments on Ford tentative agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - * CAW President says has got a tentative agreement settled with Ford in

Canada * CAW President says tentative agreement meets the objectives of both the co

and union members * CAW president says it is important that General Motors and chrysler agree to

patterned agreement * CAW president says new tentative agreement with Ford is a four year agreement * CAW president says Ford will create about 600 new positions in Canada over

life of new deal * CAW president says no base wage increases during the life of the agreement

with Ford * CAW president says currency headwinds part of the reason for no base wage

increases * CAW president says were not able to achieve cost of living improvements for

retirees either * CAW president says no change in pension plan for its active members; no

changes in eligibility to pension plan * CAW president says wage progression is now built-in over a 10 year period * CAW president says hybrid pension plan that was settled with Air Canada will

be incorporated into new contract with automakers * CAW president says “we need two-way trade, we need reciprocal trade” * CAW president says comes out of Ford bargaining tired, but maintains belief

that caw has been able to preserve principles of the union

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.