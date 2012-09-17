BRIEF-CAW President comments on Ford tentative agreement

Sept 17 (Reuters) - * CAW President says has got a tentative agreement settled with Ford in

Canada * CAW President says tentative agreement meets the objectives of both the co

and union members * CAW president says it is important that General Motors and chrysler agree to

patterned agreement * CAW president says new tentative agreement with Ford is a four year agreement * CAW president says Ford will create about 600 new positions in Canada over

life of new deal * CAW president says no base wage increases during the life of the agreement

with Ford * CAW president says currency headwinds part of the reason for no base wage

increases * CAW president says were not able to achieve cost of living improvements for

retirees either * CAW president says no change in pension plan for its active members; no

changes in eligibility to pension plan * CAW president says wage progression is now built-in over a 10 year period * CAW president says hybrid pension plan that was settled with Air Canada will

be incorporated into new contract with automakers * CAW president says “we need two-way trade, we need reciprocal trade” * CAW president says comes out of Ford bargaining tired, but maintains belief

that caw has been able to preserve principles of the union