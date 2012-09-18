FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Auto Workers extend talks with Chrysler, GM
September 18, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Canadian Auto Workers extend talks with Chrysler, GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers union said Monday it has agreed to extend contract talks with General Motors Co and Fiat SpA’s Chrysler Group LLC indefinitely, and will give 24 hours notice before any strike.

CAW Chief Economist Jim Stanford said both companies are willing to negotiate around the pattern set by Ford Motor Co’s tentative agreement, announced earlier on Monday.

“Both companies must keep working towards the pattern settlement, and both companies have indicated in writing to our leadership that they are prepared to do that,” said Stanford.

