Canada car-seat plant workers agree to extend contract
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Canada car-seat plant workers agree to extend contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Factory supplies seats for Chrysler minivans
    * Contract was due to expire on Sunday
    * Contract can be extended for up to a year

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian Auto Workers union said on
Friday it has agreed to extend a labor contract deadline at a
car-seat factory in Canada, averting a possible strike from
Sunday that could have shut down Chrysler LLC's North American
minivan plant.
    An official at the CAW said the union had agreed to a
"rolling 30-day extension" to the contract at Integram Seating,
which supplies seats for Chrysler's minivans. The deadline can
be rolled forward for up to a year.
    Last month, unionized Integram workers voted 98.5 percent in
favor of going on strike if a new labor agreement was not
reached by Nov. 11.
    Integram, located in Windsor, southern Ontario, is a unit of
  Canadian auto parts maker Magna International.     
Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario, plant, is its only minivan plant in
North America.
    Chrysler has been controlled since 2009 by Italy's Fiat SpA
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
