UPDATE 1-Canada auto workers to focus labor talks on Ford

* CAW union will continue talks with Chrysler, GM as well

* Ford has shown initiative, been respectful, CAW says

* Month-long talks have been tough

TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A day before a strike deadline, the Canadian Auto Workers union said on Sunday it will focus bargaining efforts on Ford Motor Co because it believes it has the best chance of reaching an agreement with the company.

The CAW will, however, continue to have talks with Fiat SpA’s Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors as well.

“We are going to go after Ford with the idea of getting a collective agreement,” Ken Lewenza, CAW president, told a news conference in Toronto.

The CAW had said it will stage an unprecedented simultaneous strike at all three automakers unless there is a deal with at least one company by the contract deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday).

Lewenza said strikes at Chrysler and General Motors could be averted if an agreement were reached with Ford and the other two automakers gave a “firm commitment” before the deadline that they could “live with the framework” of such a deal.

Lewenza said the CAW had chosen to focus on Ford to reach a deal as the company had shown “initiative” in the past few days of bargaining, and that its negotiators had been “respectful”.

“We hope to get a reasonable deal. We hope to get a modest deal,” he said.

The negotiations are the first in the industry since the meltdown of the North American sector in 2008-2009, which pushed Chrysler and General Motors into bankruptcy.

The industry has since recovered and all three companies are once again profitable. But this has set the scene for tough talks as workers demand to share the spoils while automakers, which say Canada is the most expensive place in the world to assemble vehicles, insist they need to cut costs.