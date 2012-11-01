FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler Canada sales rose 3 percent in October
November 1, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Chrysler Canada sales rose 3 percent in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada said on Thursday its sales in October rose 3 percent over a year before, continuing its nearly three-year run of stronger sales largely on the back of higher passenger car sales.

Chrysler Canada, a wholly-owned unit of Fiat SpA’s Chrysler Group LLC affiliate, said last month’s increase to 17,049 units sold was its 35th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases. That represents the longest sales streak in the company’s history, it said in a statement.

Chrysler Canada’s sales are up 6 percent year-to-date to 212,076 units.

October’s higher sales were driven primarily by the Chrysler 200 sedan and the small, retro-styled and fuel-efficient Fiat 500. Sales of Chrysler’s Ram pick-up truck also increased 3 percent in October.

Trucks have traditionally been the mainstay of Chrysler and the other Detroit automakers’ sales in Canada. But with higher oil prices and a tougher economic climate, consumers have in recent years been turning in greater numbers to smaller, more fuel-efficient passenger cars.

