FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to propose auto recall law
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 2 years ago

Canada to propose auto recall law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government will introduce legislation this week that would make it possible to force manufacturers to recall defective vehicles, Transport Canada said in a release on Monday.

Under Canadian law, manufacturers must notify consumers of defects, but actual repairs are voluntary. In practice, manufacturers do typically pay for repairs.

“While manufacturers and importers actively issue recalls, the decision cannot rest exclusively in industry’s hands,” said Transport Minister Lisa Raitt in the release.

The government promised the change in its 2015 budget, released in April.

The news comes in the midst of massive recalls linked to defective Takata air bags, which have affected millions of vehicles from automakers worldwide.

Any new legislation is unlikely to pass before an expected election in October. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.