Fiat Chrysler Canadian sales roughly flat in May
June 2, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler Canadian sales roughly flat in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Canadian sales edged up by 119 vehicles from a year earlier to 31,617 cars and trucks in May, as a rise in Jeep and passenger car sales helped offset lower minivan sales.

The company’s Windsor, Ontario, van plant was shut for retooling from Feb. 16 to May 25, reducing supplies of some of the Canadian unit’s top-selling vehicles. Sales of the Grand Caravan slid 45 percent in May to 3,285 vehicles. (Reporting by Allison Martell, editing by G Crosse)

