FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ford reports higher Canadian auto sales for July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Ford reports higher Canadian auto sales for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported higher Canadian auto sales for July, on an annual basis, as forecasters expect another record-breaking year for the sector in Canada.

Ford reported a total of 29,778 vehicles sold in July, up 9.6 percent compared with the same month in 2015.

Ford's numbers follow a record-breaking June for the sector with auto sales rising 7.4 percent to 191,088 on an annual basis, according to Canadian auto analyst Dennis DesRosiers. According to a June report by Scotiabank, Canadian auto sales are expected to rise to 1.96 million vehicles in 2016, up from a record-breaking 1.90 million units last year.

On Tuesday, the biggest automakers in the United States reported July U.S. sales that disappointed Wall Street as skittish investors feared the industry's long streak of strong sales may soon be over, sending their shares skidding about 4 percent. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.