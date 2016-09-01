FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler revises Canada sales, following U.S. changes
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 1, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler revises Canada sales, following U.S. changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Canada revised more than five years of monthly vehicle sales figures on Thursday, following similar reporting changes in the United States that were made amid a U.S. investigation into claims the company inflated sales data.

The automaker's Canadian subsidiary had reported 79 consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth in Canada, starting in 2009, but under the company's new reporting method, the streak ended in April 2012.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

