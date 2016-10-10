FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada auto union says no deal yet with Fiat, ready to strike
October 10, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Canada auto union says no deal yet with Fiat, ready to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has not yet reached a deal with unionized workers in Canada ahead of a midnight strike deadline, the union said in a briefing on Monday, adding that workers were prepared to walk off the job.

Any strike by more than 9,000 of the company's Canadian workers would disrupt production of minivans built in Windsor, Ontario, including the new Chrysler Pacifica, as well as sedans assembled in Brampton, Ontario. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alan Crosby)

