a year ago
Canadian union says reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 11, 2016 / 4:06 AM / a year ago

Canadian union says reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reached a tentative deal with unionized workers in Canada, just minutes ahead of a midnight strike deadline, the union said late on Monday.

The deal will avert a strike by more than 9,000 of the company's Canadian workers that would have disrupted production of minivans built in Windsor, Ontario, including the new Chrysler Pacifica, as well as sedans assembled in Brampton, Ontario. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
