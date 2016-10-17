PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17
Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Oct 16 Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co.
The Unifor union said 70.1 percent voted to approve the deal. A vote against the contract would have triggered a strike at Fiat Chrysler, shutting the Windsor, Ontario, van plant, which produces all the minivans the company sells in North America, and the Brampton, Ontario, assembly, which builds sedans. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Constellation Bands close to sell its canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' pension plan in deal valued at about $760 million- WSJ, citing sources
* Aimed at asset managers of financial firms, futures brokers