Canada's main auto
workers' union said on Monday that it and Ford Motor Co
remain apart in contract talks ahead of a midnight deadline,
with salaries for recent hires and plant investments among the
sticking points.
"Things have been picking up over the last 24 hours but we
still have a way to go," Jerry Dias, president of the union,
Unifor, said in an interview.
Ford spokeswoman Kerri Stoakley said by email on Monday the
automaker would work "collaboratively with Unifor."
More than 6,000 Ford workers represented by Unifor could
walk off the job on Tuesday if talks fail, though a strike at
midnight is seen as unlikely. Labor analyst Arthur Schwartz
described the automaker as "strike-averse" and Ford said its
last Canadian strike was in 1990.
But there are signs union leaders may face challenges
ratifying a deal similar to those reached with General Motors Co
and Fiat Chrysler .
Unifor practices so-called pattern bargaining, selecting one
automaker to negotiate with and then holding the others to the
terms of that deal. The union has already reached deals with GM
and Fiat Chrysler featuring new local investments.
With Ford, Unifor must secure a deal that also will win
majority support from 5,000 workers at an Oakville, Ontario
assembly plant who argue the frame of the GM and Fiat Chrysler
deals will make new hires wait too long to reach the top of the
pay grid. Almost half of the Oakville workers are more recent
hires.
But Ford has said the labor costs attached to the 10-year
salary grid approved by GM and Fiat Chrysler are too high, Dias
said.
"We're not going to change this (10-year) grid," Dias said.
Unifor is also seeking investment for engine plants in
Windsor, Ontario, which have about 1,700 workers.
University of Windsor marketing professor Tony Faria and
Schwartz said one solution may be for Ford to shutter the
Windsor plant, which builds V8 and V10 engines for pickup
trucks, and introduce a more fuel efficient model at the plant
in nearby Essex, Ontario.
Dias said the union is fighting to keep the Windsor plant
open, although Ford has long planned to close it.
Analysts said a short-term strike would have limited impact
on Ford. The Oakville plant is Ford's global supplier of the
strong-selling Ford Edge crossover, but data from Automotive
News shows the vehicle has a 78-day supply.
