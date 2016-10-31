(Adds comment from Ford, additional quote from union president)

By Allison Lampert and Bernie Woodall

MONTREAL/DETROIT Oct 31 Canada's main auto workers' union said on Monday that it and Ford Motor Co remain apart in contract talks ahead of a midnight deadline, with salaries for recent hires and plant investments among the sticking points.

"Things have been picking up over the last 24 hours but we still have a way to go," Jerry Dias, president of the union, Unifor, said in an interview.

Ford spokeswoman Kerri Stoakley said by email on Monday the automaker would work "collaboratively with Unifor."

More than 6,000 Ford workers represented by Unifor could walk off the job on Tuesday if talks fail, though a strike at midnight is seen as unlikely. Labor analyst Arthur Schwartz described the automaker as "strike-averse" and Ford said its last Canadian strike was in 1990.

But there are signs union leaders may face challenges ratifying a deal similar to those reached with General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler .

Unifor practices so-called pattern bargaining, selecting one automaker to negotiate with and then holding the others to the terms of that deal. The union has already reached deals with GM and Fiat Chrysler featuring new local investments.

With Ford, Unifor must secure a deal that also will win majority support from 5,000 workers at an Oakville, Ontario assembly plant who argue the frame of the GM and Fiat Chrysler deals will make new hires wait too long to reach the top of the pay grid. Almost half of the Oakville workers are more recent hires.

But Ford has said the labor costs attached to the 10-year salary grid approved by GM and Fiat Chrysler are too high, Dias said.

"We're not going to change this (10-year) grid," Dias said.

Unifor is also seeking investment for engine plants in Windsor, Ontario, which have about 1,700 workers.

University of Windsor marketing professor Tony Faria and Schwartz said one solution may be for Ford to shutter the Windsor plant, which builds V8 and V10 engines for pickup trucks, and introduce a more fuel efficient model at the plant in nearby Essex, Ontario.

Dias said the union is fighting to keep the Windsor plant open, although Ford has long planned to close it.

Analysts said a short-term strike would have limited impact on Ford. The Oakville plant is Ford's global supplier of the strong-selling Ford Edge crossover, but data from Automotive News shows the vehicle has a 78-day supply. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Bill Trott and Paul Simao)