UPDATE 1-Canadian Ford workers approve new contract -union
TORONTO, Nov 6 Canadian workers at Ford Motor Co voted to approve a new four-year contract with the automaker, the Unifor union said on Sunday, wrapping up months of contract talks.
The approval came despite criticism from some members at the company's Oakville assembly, averting a strike and following months of contract talks between the Unifor union and General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to acquire European logistics property company P3 Logistic Parks for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion), in what it said would be the largest European real estate transaction this year.
SYDNEY, Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer Inghams held steady on Monday, the first trading day after a A$596.4 million ($457.92 million) listing.