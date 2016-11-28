FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Self-driving cars coming to public roads of Ontario, Canada
November 28, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

Self-driving cars coming to public roads of Ontario, Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Self-driving cars backed in part by the phonemaker BlackBerry Ltd have been approved for testing on Canadian public roads in the first such program in the country, the government for the province of Ontario said on Monday.

Ontario, home to nearly all of Canada's auto industry, launched the program on Jan. 1, but had no applicants in the first half of the year. The province's auto sector has struggled as investment shifted to less expensive jurisdictions, and the government has sought to attract higher-paying research and development work. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

