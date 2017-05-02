(Adds data for Ford, analyst's comment, U.S. context)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL May 2 General Motors Co and
Ford on Tuesday reported higher April sales in Canada, fueled by
growing demand for light trucks and crossovers, while Fiat
Chrysler said its sales decreased on an annual basis.
Total Canadian auto sales declined for the first time this
year in April by 1.6 percent, following a "record breaking first
quarter," auto analyst Dennis DesRosiers wrote on Tuesday in a
note to clients.
GM reported the sale of 30,948 total vehicles last month in
Canada, an increase of 16 per cent, compared with the same month
a year earlier, and the best April on record since 2008, the
company said in a statement.
Ford said it sold 30,401 vehicles in Canada last month, up
0.2 percent from April 2016.
Fiat Chrysler, however, reported April sales in Canada of
27,373 vehicles, down 9 percent, compared with the same month a
year earlier.
Canadian auto sales hit record highs in 2016 with the sale
of around 1.95 million vehicles because of higher consumer
demand for pickups and SUVs. In an April report, Scotiabank
senior economist Carlos Gomes wrote he is expecting Canadian
auto sales to decline slightly in 2017, to around 1.94 million
units.
In the United States, GM, Ford and Toyota Motor Corp
-- the country's top three automakers -- on Tuesday all
posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long
boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Sandra Maler)