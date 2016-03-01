FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors reports higher February sales in Canada
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

General Motors reports higher February sales in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reported higher February auto sales in Canada, even as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level off this year following a record breaking 2015.

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 15,729 vehicles last month, an increase of 14 percent compared with February 2015.

“January and February have been a strong start for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac building even further on the sales momentum started in 2015,” said John Roth, GM Canada’s vice president, sales, service and marketing in a news release.

In the United States, meanwhile, consumers boosted auto sales to a 15-year-high for February in a sign of continued confidence, despite gloomy talk about the economy on the U.S. presidential campaign trail. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Grant McCool)

