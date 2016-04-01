FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Motors reports double digit March sales increase in Canada
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

General Motors reports double digit March sales increase in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, April 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Friday reported higher March and first quarter auto sales in Canada, as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks this year to exceed that of record-breaking 2015.

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 24,498 vehicles in March 2016, an increase of 17 percent versus March 2015, GM said in a statement. March 2016 had one extra selling day compared with March 2015.

Sales in the first quarter of 2016 were up 18 percent compared with the same period in 2015. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.